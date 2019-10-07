Monday, 07 October 2019

Go to church to recycle

A PRE-SCHOOL in Caversham has started a recycling initiative.

Caversham Heights Pre-school in Highmoor Road is working with Caversham Heights Methodist Church. where it meets, and recycling business TerraCycle to recycle waste destined for landfill.

The church has an enclosure with three collection boxes provided by Ella’s Kitchen, Colgate and Garnier.

The boxes can take pouches, lids, snack packets, empty toothpaste tubes, caps, brushes, electric toothbrush heads and packaging including plastic pots, tubes, caps and spray pumps.

All are welcome to use the facility.

