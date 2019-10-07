Campaigners to join capital demonstration

CAMPAIGNERS from Extinction Rebellion Henley will be travelling to London on Monday to join a mass demonstration calling for action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion hopes to “shut down” Parliament with a series of protests, including blockading roads for a fortnight.

The Henley group has about 40 members, some of whom will be going to the capital.

Ian Petrie, 68, of Vicarage Road, Henley, is the branch’s co-ordinator. He is a former Green candidate for the town council and has worked with Green Henley.

Mr Petrie said: “We are a young group but we are growing all the time.

“The information about the climate emergency is not out there and people still don’t understand how serious this situation is.

“For the last 30 years, people have talked with politicians and the end result has been empty promises and rising carbon levels. There has to be systemic change of a substantial nature that comes from the Government.”

Alexa Phillips, of Church Street, will be taking her nine-month-old son Oscar to London.

She said: “I have been part of various campaign groups, but this is the first one where I have felt we will be able to make a difference.

“We are only a small group but we have supporters from all sorts of backgrounds and we supported the climate strike in Henley.

“Anyone who cares about their children should be out on the streets calling for change. Just look at the science. It has made it abundantly clear that there is a climate emergency and we need to do something about it now.”

Extinction Rebellion is an international movement and members use non-violent methods of protesting to call for action.

Monday signals the beginning of a two-week campaign to coincide with the United Nation's Climate Action Summit.