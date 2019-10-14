Children spruce up school garden with donated plants

CHILDREN at Robert Piggott Infant School have given their garden a new look following a donation of plants.

The school tidied the “overgrown” area during the summer and Hare Hatch Sheeplands’ plant nursery responded to an appeal.

Sian Chalk, a class teacher, said: “We wanted new plants for the area because we thought it looked really bare and the children spend lots of time outdoors.

“They have given us a range of plants that are suitable for the school and ones which will not require too much maintenance. Our school is really keen on outdoor learning and we will be appointing garden monitors to ensure the plants are regularly watered.

“We usually plant vegetables in the area, but because school funding is tricky, we couldn’t spend too much money on the area.”

Reception pupils will now be responsible for tending to the range of plants, which include abelia and pittosporum shrubs.

Linda Deasy, nursery manager at Hare Hatch Sheeplands, was responsible for putting the collection of plants together.

Andy Dicks, one of three partners in charge of the business, said: “We are always happy to work with the local schools and schemes if it promotes agriculture and horticulture. We usually give out free seeds and bulbs every year.

“The teachers came in and showed me a picture of the space they were working with and we picked plants based on that. For children in particular it is very important to get them interested.

“With schools, it is important to pick plants that are eco-friendly and easy to maintain. It has also got to be child-friendly and sensitive to bees and butterflies.”