Monday, 21 October 2019

Deep clean

A DEEP clean is to take place in Gallowstree Common and Tokers Green.

South Oxfordshire District Council will remove litter, moss and weeds from Horsepond Road and Rokeby Drive and sweep the streets.

The work will be carried from Wednesday to Friday, October 30 to November 1.

It follows a request made by Kidmore End Parish Council. 

