Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lights switch

SCHOOLS in Wargrave and Charvil are to have their lights switched to greener ones.

Wokingham Borough Council plans to install energy-saving LED lights, which last 20 years and are more reliable.

It means the schools will save money on their energy bills and the council will be nearer its goal to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33