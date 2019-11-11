Monday, 11 November 2019

Sheep watch

VOLUNTEERS are needed to check the health and safety of the sheep at Hartslock nature reserve between Goring and Whitchurch.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust, which manages the site, is putting together a daily roster of people who could count the flock and make sure they are in good condition with sufficient access to water.

No prior experience is needed. If you can help, call 01865 775476 or email
elenewalton@bbowt.org.uk

