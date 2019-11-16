Saturday, 16 November 2019

Outdoors champion shortlisted for award

KATE ASHBROOK has been shortlisted for The Great Outdoors magazine’s campaigner of the year award.

She has been general secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, for more than 35 years.

She also chairs Ramblers Great Britain and is vice-chair of the Campaign for National Parks and patron of the Walkers Are Welcome Towns Network.

She has campaigned against blocked paths during Henley Royal Regatta and the festival path closure and helped Henley to become a Walkers Are Welcome town.

She is currently working with walkers to re-open the footpath along the Thames at Fawley Court which was closed after a footbridge collapsed.

Ms Ashbrook said: “With open spaces under unprecedented threat, it is vital that we campaign and lobby for better rights and freedoms so that people can continue to enjoy access to Oxfordshire’s magnificent countryside and green spaces in towns and villages. I shall not cease in that fight.”

You can vote in the awards until Monday at https://bit.ly/2Nt4vmD

