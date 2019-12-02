Pupils help plant 150 trees at village primary school

ABOUT 150 trees have been planted at Sonning Common Primary School.

The work was carried out by about 60 children, parents and teachers as well as villagers who were invited to take part.

The school was given the trees by the Woodland Trust.

They include rowan, silver birch, hazel, oak and hawthorn. Amy O’Connor, who chairs the school’s parent-teacher association, said everyone had enjoyed helping.

She said: “It was really good that so many people turned out. It was a real community event. Some came a long way to give up their Saturday.

“We also enjoyed seeing all the little ones getting involved and having a good time.”

The trees were planted in a paddock at the Grove Road school. Mrs O’Connor said: “It’s great that we can improve our environment with the children for their future.

“We want to make the forest school area nice and give the children a wooded area where they can play.

“It’s also about showing the children that climate change is happening but you can do something about it. We have to keep planting trees. You just can’t have enough.”

Headteacher Chris Hirst said: “We need more trees to protect the environment. This country is one of the least densely populated tree areas in Europe, so everybody needs to do a little bit.

“Schools have land and they need to be planting trees.”