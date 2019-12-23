Flood warnings issued to villagers after rain

FLOOD warnings have been issued to residents of Shiplake and Wargrave after heavy rain caused sections of the River Loddon and River Thames to swell.

The Environment Agency says water levels have continued to rise but householders need not take any action.

A spokesman said: “We expect river levels to remain high and we are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are operating weirs to reduce flood risk. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings.”

Jean Dunbar, 82, who lives on Loddon Drive, Wargrave, received a call from the agency this week to warn her of the situation.

Her garden was badly flooded in autumn 2014 so she is monitoring the situation using a riverside water level marker.

Mrs Dunbar, a former nurse, said: “We have a landing stage where we access our boat and that is about 2ft feet under the water. We are not at the point where we are worried about it.

“That year [2014] was easily the worst it has been since we started living here 32 years ago. The water level was so high that we had to leave our cars away from the house and walk to the village.”