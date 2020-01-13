£700,000 for hydro power plan

A RENEWABLE energy scheme involving hydro-electric power needs to raise £700,000.

The Reading Hydro Community Benefit Society is looking to raise the money through share offers of between £75 and £70,000.

The money will allow it to install two Archimedes screws at Caversham lock and weir capable of generating enough electricity to supply renewable energy to around 90 homes every year.

The pre-registration process opened on December 16 and has already raised more than £35,000.

Reading Hydro is a volunteer-led community society, with the ambition of harnessing power from the River Thames.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer.

The project received planning permission from Reading Borough Council in 2015 and licences were granted by the Environment Agency the following year.

One of the earliest examples of harnessing power in this area is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086.

People would divert the river flow to power a water mill on the river, just beyond View Island in Caversham.