New bin requested

A RESIDENT of Wargrave has requested an extra bin on Mill Green.

The parish council has received complaints from visitors that the current bin is too small and often overflows with rubbish and dog waste bags.

Chairman Dick Bush said: “The borough council owns the bin that is there already, so we could ask them to put in a bigger one in its place.

“This will give us a chance to go down there and have a look at the problem for ourselves.”

But parish clerk Stephen Hedges said Wokingham Borough Council no longer installed additional bins so the parish council would have to pay for one.

He added: “There is only one very small bin and it is probably being over-used. If we install another litter bin we wouldn’t have a contract with anyone to empty it.”