Saving toads

A BARRIER will be installed next month to protect the annual migration of toads near Henley.

The temporary obstacle will be put in place by the Henley Toad Patrol on the north side of Marlow Road on February 2.

Volunteers will collect the amphibians and take them to their spawning ponds at Oakden Grove Wood on the other side of the road.

