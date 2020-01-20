Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green ideas

THE organisers of the Greener Henley Festival will meet on Monday to plan for this year’s second event.

The mmeeting will take place at King’s Arms Barn, at 7.30pm to discuss ideas and a are welcome.

More than 200 people visited the inaugural festival in November, which was designed to encourage visitors to be more eco-friendly.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33