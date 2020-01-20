Complaint over state of toilets

A COMPLAINT has been made about the state of the public lavatories in Henley.

South Oxfordshire District Council has been called upon to ensure that the facilities in the King’s Road, Greys Road and station car parks are cleaned properly.

The Henley Society, a conservation group, said the toilets should be cleaned and inspected regularly.

Vice-chairman Geoff Luckett said: “Perhaps this is only a question of getting them cleaned properly.

“It is a poor reflection on Henley and it would be wonderful if they could be done before the tourist trade starts again in earnest in the spring.”

He added that the Greys Road car park toilets needed rebuilding as they were in a poor condition.

Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the district council, said: “There have been issues with the cleaning of the toilets.

“Because the district council derives more than £750,000 per year from the car parks then it’s absolutely incumbent upon them to make sure the toilet facilities in all the car parks are maintained to really high standards and, if necessary, they should institute a system where they are cleaned twice a day until the standards improve.”

He added: “We have long said that the Greys Road toilets were desperately in need of rebuilding and refurbishment and that’s going to happen. We have not got a date but it’s pretty imminent.”