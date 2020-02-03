Recreation ground toilet plan

RESIDENTS are to be asked how they feel about a public toilet being introduced at Makins recreation ground in Henley.

Henley Town Council is to undertake a four-week consultation on the proposal and responses will be considered by the recreation and amenities committee in April.

The plan is to install a single unisex toilet unit, with disabled access, in the car park off Greys Road.

The unit would have timed access so that it could be programmed to be open only at certain times and would be vandal-proof.

The cost of the project would be between £60,000 and £80,000 and a number of parking spaces would be lost.

The proposal follows an increase in visitors to the recreaction ground after the skate park was replaced, the playground was improved and outdoor gym equipment was installed.

This led to skaters, including children, going into the Saracen’s Head pub in Greys Road to use the toilets.

Some residents of Greys Road have expressed concern that the recreation ground is a hot spot for antisocial behaviour and that a toilet could make this problem worse.

The council will also consult the pub, Headway Thames Valley and the scouts, which use Brunner Hall, and the neighbourhood policing team.

To take part in the consultation, visit henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Hard copies are available from the council’s estates manager Becky Walker on (01491) 630076 or email b.walker@henleytowncouncil.

gov.uk