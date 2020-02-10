Organised walking

ORGANISED walks in the countryside around Wargrave are held every Friday.

Participants meet at the School Lane car park at 10am and walk a route of nearly four miles in 45 minutes to an hour.

The sessions are part of the Wokingham Health Walks campaign and led by trained volunteers.

Walkers are advised to arrive 10 minutes before departure and to look out for the leaders in red shirts.

They should wear boots or shoes that are comfortable for walking and bring a bottle of water. In order to take part, you must complete a medical form.

For more information, call 0118 974 3728 or email healthwalks@wokingham.

gov.uk