Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Organised walking

ORGANISED walks in the countryside around Wargrave are held every Friday.

Participants meet at the School Lane car park at 10am and walk a route of nearly four miles in 45 minutes to an hour.

The sessions are part of the Wokingham Health Walks campaign and led by trained volunteers.

Walkers are advised to arrive 10 minutes before departure and to look out for the leaders in red shirts.

They should wear boots or shoes that are comfortable for walking and bring a bottle of water. In order to take part, you must complete a medical form.

For more information, call 0118 974 3728 or email healthwalks@wokingham.
gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33