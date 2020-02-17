Volunteers clear brambles from footpath

A TEAM of volunteers removed bramble from parts of Mill Meadows in Henley.

Sally Rankin, who founded Henley Wildlife Group in 1993, organises monthly working parties,

This time she was joined by Ilona Livarski, conservation park warden for Henley Town Council, and Catherine Notaras, a member of the Henley in Bloom committee.

They worked on an area of the meadows that is accessed via the footpath behind Henley station.

Ms Rankin said: “This is a public footpath, so it is important that we come down here regularly to look after it.

“We want to try to maintain the mosaic of habitats, which is something we are able to do through conservation.

“If we don’t do this, bramble will take over. From time to time we chop away anything that is overly dominant so that we maintain a healthy balance.

“The bramble is not all bad — it does provide coverage and protection for some of the smaller animals and insects from their predators.”

The work parties meet on the first Wednesday of the month from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Volunteers are welcome to attend. No previous experience is required but you should wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Pictured, left to right, are Ilona Livarski, Catherine Notaras, Sally Rankin, Alan Parfitt, Penny Boas and Mark Harrison