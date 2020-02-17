THE Chiltern Society’s South Chilterns Path Maintenance Volunteers had an interesting morning of mountaineering on Saturday, January 25.

They cleared a large tree from the footpath at the far end of Henley’s Fairmile Cemetery where the path climbs into Lambridge Woods.

The team of six arrived with hand tools, chainsaws and a pole pruner to find that the path was steep, slippery and on a slant, which made it a very challenging work site — more like mountaineering than path clearance.

After much sliding around and very careful use of the saws, we removed the tree and left as level a slope as we could (not very).

We moved most of the cut wood to block a false path which had been created to get around the tree but which led walkers in the wrong direction — to the fence surrounding the deer park rather than to the footpath gate.

The path is now easily visible and easier to walk and it leads straight to the gate into the deer park and from there to the wider network of paths beyond.

The path maintenance volunteers group is the active part of the Chiltern Society’s Rights of Way team in Oxfordshire working with the county council.

It comprises 38 parish path representatives who check the paths every six months and report to three area secretaries.

Opportunities for clearance, waymarking and the installation of gates to replace stiles are negotiated and agreed with landowners. The group then schedules and carries out the work.

Working three days a month with an average of 12 volunteers on a work day, last year we cleared more than 15,000m of footpaths and bridleways and installed more than 70 pieces of path “furniture”, including gates, waymark posts, zigzags and flights of steps.

Over the last eight years, we have replaced old, rickety stiles which many walkers (and their dogs) can find difficult to negotiate.

Meanwhile, the society’s donate-a-gate scheme, which has been running in Buckinghamshire for a number of years, has now been extended to Oxfordshire.

Donating a gate to replace an existing stile can be a lovely way to remember a special person, to mark a special event or as a gift from an organisation which values the huge number of beautiful footpaths in the Oxfordshire Chilterns.

For anyone wishing to donate a gate, the process involves discussing potential gate locations with one of the society’s area secretaries, who will also liaise with the relevant landowner for permission. Once agreed, our volunteers will be responsible for arranging the purchase of the gate, installing it and ensuring that any fencing is reinstated.

We can also help you source a suitable plaque, which we will affix to the gate once it is installed.

The cost of the gate will depend on the material it is made from (wood or metal) and whether any additional posts or fences are required at the site.

Prices start at about £270 and the installation will be carried out free of charge by the path maintenance volunteers.

If you are interested in donating a gate, please email Steve Feigen at

stevefeigen@gmail.com

For more information on volunteering or on ways in which you can support the society in its work to support access and diversity in the Chilterns, visit chiltern

society.org.uk

Steve Feigen