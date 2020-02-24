THIS year’s Rotherfield Greys spring clean will take place on Sunday, March 29, the first day of British Summer Time, from 2pm.

Volunteers will be provided with a high visibility vest, protective gloves, litter-picks and sacks and will be offered drinks and nibbles afterwards.

To volunteer, call Graham or Jo Duncan on (01491) 628367 or email jopam50@

icloud.com or g.duncan@

graham-duncan.com