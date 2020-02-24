Monday, 24 February 2020

Spring clean

THIS year’s Rotherfield Greys spring clean will take place on Sunday, March 29, the first day of British Summer Time, from 2pm.

Volunteers will be provided with a high visibility vest, protective gloves, litter-picks and sacks and will be offered drinks and nibbles afterwards.

To volunteer, call Graham or Jo Duncan on (01491) 628367 or email jopam50@
icloud.com or g.duncan@
graham-duncan.com

