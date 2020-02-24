Solar panels meeting

RESIDENTS who are interested in having solar panels fitted to their homes are being invited to Henley town hall on Thursday.

Two public meetings, hosted by the renewable energy company IDDEA, will be held at 12.30pm and 7pm.

The Wiltshire firm, which is working with Henley Town Council, is offering a

14-panel system for £4,000.

This is part of the council’s climate emergency working group’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the town.

IDDEA has already worked with Frome Town Council in Somerset to deliver affordable alternatives to residents who want to take control of their energy bills. About 70 people there have taken advantage of the scheme.

The company offers a free, no obligation, survey of your house and will advise on the most suitable system.

Savings will depend on the usage of the individual household and residents can purchase additional equipment, such as batteries, to store excess energy.

There is no pressure to sign up on Thursday. IDDEA will donate £50 from every installation to a community project, such as fitting solar panels to a public building.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting should call 01380 726999 or email info@iddea.co.uk