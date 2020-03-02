Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Litter-pick

THE Wargrave litter-pick will be held on Saturday, March 28.

Volunteers should meet by the war memorial on Mill Green at 9am.

Safety vests, rubbish bags and litter-pickers will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own gloves and to wear sturdy shoes and warm clothing.

For more information, call Marion Pope on 0118 940 3533.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33