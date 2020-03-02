THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
THE Wargrave litter-pick will be held on Saturday, March 28.
Volunteers should meet by the war memorial on Mill Green at 9am.
Safety vests, rubbish bags and litter-pickers will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own gloves and to wear sturdy shoes and warm clothing.
For more information, call Marion Pope on 0118 940 3533.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say