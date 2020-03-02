Calling all young scientists...

CHILDREN are being invited to enter Henley’s ninth annual environmental science competition.

It is open to individuals, classes or groups from the town’s primary schools.

Entrants must create a report, video, presentation or something practical that explains how to make the town greener.

Proposals are due as soon as possible and final projects should be submitted in May.

The competition is being run by environmental campaign group Greener Henley and the winners will receive a cash prize to invest in science and environmental studies.

Last year year 3 pupils at Valley Road Primary School won by designing a project encouraging people to use less plastic.

The entry featured a small cuddly toy turtle “trapped” in fragments of plastic with small paper flags outlining the damage that plastic can inflict on wildlife and habitats.

It listed six common items for which people could find reusable replacements, cotton buds, toothbrushes, coffee cups, straws, drinking bottles and shopping bags.

It also explained how long some plastic items take to decay, from plastic bags, which typically take 20 years, to mineral water bottles, which can take up to 450.

Pupils researched the issue as part of their homework and listened to talks by Ilona Livarski, Henley Town Council’s conservation warden.

They wrote to their parents asking them to put less plastic in their lunchboxes and gave talks to their fellow pupils in assembly.

The project was devised by class teacher Lauren Nottage, who said the waste plastic problem was increasingly recognised and it was important to educate children about it.

For more information, email Patrick Fleming at flemings5@googlemail.com