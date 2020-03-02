Fur protest

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A PROTEST against the fur trade will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
Campaigners from Vegan Action for Animals have organised the demonstration in Market Place from 1pm to 4pm.
They plan to meet outside Starbucks and protest against shops that sell products with animal fur.
02 March 2020
POLL: Have your say