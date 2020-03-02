Monday, 02 March 2020

Fur protest

A PROTEST against the fur trade will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

Campaigners from Vegan Action for Animals have organised the demonstration in Market Place from 1pm to 4pm.

They plan to meet outside Starbucks and protest against shops that sell products with animal fur.

