Monday, 09 March 2020

PRIMROSES could be replanted at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley by Henley in Bloom.

In 2014 members of the hospital’s Friends group invited residents to dig up the plants and take them home to look after until the new hospital had been built. The work finished in 2016.

