Litter-pick day

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
THIS year’s litter-pick in Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green will take place on Saturday, March 28.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Horns pub at 10.30am. Safety vests and litter-pickers will be provided, but you must wear gloves, sturdy footwear and suitable clothing.
For more information, call David Smith on 07748 807759 or email
crazieshill@gmail.com
16 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say