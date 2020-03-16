Litter-pick day

THIS year’s litter-pick in Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Horns pub at 10.30am. Safety vests and litter-pickers will be provided, but you must wear gloves, sturdy footwear and suitable clothing.

For more information, call David Smith on 07748 807759 or email

crazieshill@gmail.com