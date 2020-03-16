Flooding problem unsolved

RESIDENTS of Peppard have renewed their appeal for a solution to be found to the flooding problem in their lane.

Victoria Cooper and Sharon Chamberlain told a meeting of the parish council that the problem was not going away and asked for support.

They claim a drain in Church Lane, near the village primary school, becomes blocked almost every time it rains and that the rising water then spills into the street, flooding driveways, eroding the tarmac and damaging property.

If the water is high it can also flow into the gardens of nearby properties and kill the grass. It is also contaminated.

The residents have not been able to identify the cause but suspect pine needles from trees opposite the drain could be contributing to the blockage.

Ms Chamberlain said: “It’s a constant mess there. We had an awful, excessive amount of water in February.

“It has got to be rectified in the long term. It’s a big job but is a necessity.”

Acting council chairman Joe Berger said: “I think having water coming down from a public road and running into someone’s property is not on.

“I really think we have to do something about this quickly. There’s real distress here.”

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said the relevant officer was investigating and had asked the residents for more information.

He said: “The officers are aware of the issue. They are looking into it but there isn’t an instant solution. I will escalate the situation.”

Councillor Berger replied: “Can we be assured that someone will look at this very shortly?”

Councillor Bartholomew said: “I will do what I can to get action on it. I’m aware of the importance of this.”

The parish council also agreed to write to the owner of the property where the pine trees stand asking for them to be cut back.