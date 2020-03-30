Amphibian migration beginning to slow

A TOTAL of 8,565 toads, 227 frogs and 299 newts have been helped across a busy road so far this year by the Henley Toad Patrol.

This is the second highest number of toads since Professor John Sumpter, a member of the patrol, began collecting the data in 1999.

Last week was the busiest so far with more than 2,500 toads, 50 frogs and more than 100 newts collected at the barrier.

The generally mild, and often wet, weather encouraged amphibians to venture out in large numbers on several days.

But migration to the pond is showing signs of slowing, so it seems unlikely that the number of toads this year will pass the 10,501 toads taken to the spawning pond in 2010.

Prof Sumpter said: “It has been a very busy week for the toads and the volunteers, some of whom were out every night helping the toads cross the road safely – in both directions.

“Many toads are still heading for the pond in the grounds of the Culden Faw Estate where they will spawn, but others, having already finished spawning, are now leaving the pond and heading back to the woods on the other side of the road, from where they will disperse over quite a large area.

“Although many people think of amphibians as aquatic species, in fact they spend the vast majority of their time out of water. They spend only a few weeks each year in water, in order to be able to reproduce.

“Once they have spawned there is no reason for them to stay in the pond, so they leave, crawling across the field back towards Oaken Grove Wood, which unfortunately is on the other side of the busy Henley to Marlow Road.

“We do not erect a barrier on the south side of the road, primarily because it would need to be close to the road and hence very visible to drivers, who might be distracted by it.

“Instead, volunteers collect the returning toads as they crawl across the field between the pond and the road.

“Inevitably some toads do get on the road, but the majority are collected by volunteers before they reach the road and are carried back across it in buckets, then released in the wood from where they came.

“It is very likely that some toads are carried both ways by the same volunteer. As all toads appear very similar to us humans, the volunteers would not know this, but perhaps the toads do!”

The first returning toad was collected in early March and more than 1,600 have been safely transported back across the road so far.

Prof Sumpter added: “Female toads tend to leave the pond first because once they have released all their eggs there is no reason for them to remain.

“Some male toads stay in the pond for longer, presumably hoping that another unattached female toad will appear.”

In the late Eighties, the country’s first ever toad tunnel was installed in Hambleden in a bid to save toads from being squashed by vehicles. But the toads didn’t take to it so volunteers have helped to transport them ever since.