Tidy triangle

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
LAVENDER is to be planted along the top of the sleepers in Bell Street, Henley.
The town council’s parks services team will also fill the dips in the grassed area of the triangle of land with top soil and grass seed.
They will also grind down the stump of an old golden cypress tree and extend the grassed area to the kerb stone at the point nearest the town.
Bark has already been placed under the large holly tree and cyclamen planted under the small one.
