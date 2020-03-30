Monday, 30 March 2020

Tidy triangle

LAVENDER is to be planted along the top of the sleepers in Bell Street, Henley.

The town council’s parks services team will also fill the dips in the grassed area of the triangle of land with top soil and grass seed.

They will also grind down the stump of an old golden cypress tree and extend the grassed area to the kerb stone at the point nearest the town.

Bark has already been placed under the large holly tree and cyclamen planted under the small one.

