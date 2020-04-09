Volunteers fill 40 bin bags with rubbish during litter-pick

A GROUP of volunteers cleared 40 bags of rubbish from Caversham during a litter-pick.

About 40 people took part in the event, which focused on Christchurch Meadows, Hills Meadow and View Island.

They found a car seat, a tyre, children’s toys, a 6in kitchen knife and needles. Litter-pickers, vests and gloves were provided by Reading Borough Council, which removed the rubbish afterwards. The event was organised by environmental group Caversham GLOBE and Plastic Free Caversham.

Anne-Marie Evans, who started the Plastic Free Caversham movement with the help of borough councillor Ayo Sokale last year, said: “The turnout was spectacular. These events are really important to bring people together and make them proud of their community.” Mrs Evans, who lives in Valentine Crescent, hopes that Caversham will soon achieve plastic-free status. This involves registering with Surfers Against Sewage, an environmental group, holding events to raise awareness and obtaining commitments from businesses to eliminate single-use plastic.

Mrs Evans, who runs Frangipani Home in Church Street, said: “We have been working hard towards our goal and we are nearly there. It sends a message to the community that we care.

“My personal goal is to get at least 10 businesses signed up and we also need schools to get involved The aim is to carry on with these litter-picks even after we have received accreditation. We don’t want to just stop once we have achieved our objective.”