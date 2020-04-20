Good year for toads despite patrol having to end early

THIS year’s Henley Toad Patrol ended with the second highest number collected since records began.

A total of 8,820 toads, 234 frogs and 344 newts were gathered by volunteers and helped across the busy Marlow Road to their spawning pond.

The restrictions on movement of people imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak brought a sudden end to the patrol’s efforts but by this time the annual migration of amphibians was drawing to a close anyway.

In the last few days, comparatively few toads were appearing at the temporary barrier on the edge of Oaken Grove Wood on the Culden Faw Estate.

The barrier has now been taken away so that returning toads can get back into the wood without help or hindrance.

Professor John Sumpter, a member of the patrol, said: “Despite being unable to collect and count the final toads heading for the spawning pond, it is clear that 2020 was a very good year for the toads.

“Volunteers carried 8,820 toads across the road. This is the second highest total recorded since accurate records began to be collected in 1999. The annual total has varied from a low of 2,088 toads in 2014 to a high of 10,501 toads in 2010, with the annual average being close to 5,500.

“Despite supporting this toad population for more than two decades, we have no idea what factors influence the number of toads that migrate to breed each year.

“Hence, we will not know how large the migrating toad population will be in 2021 until this time next year. There are still many things unknown about toads.” As usual, most of the amphibians were collected on just a few nights, when the weather was both mild and wet.

On the busiest night this year 1,867 toads were collected by the volunteers, some of whom were working well into the early hours.

More than 1,000 toads were collected on two other nights and more than half of the overall total of toads was carried across the road on just four nights. On many other nights very few, if any, were on the move.

Prof Sumpter said the volunteers, who are organised and supported by Angelina Jones, concentrated their efforts on the nights when it was thought that the creatures were most likley to be on the move.

He said: “Angelina organises and supports the volunteers marvellously, although once she has shown volunteers what they do they come and go of their own volition.

“This apparent lack of management actually works extremely well. Angelina’s toad patrol database contains information on almost 150 people who have shown interest in the toads, 54 of whom helped out at least once this year.

“A number of volunteers, including Cathy Holwill and Howard Darby, both from Reading, Nicola Taylor, from Henley, and Sarah Ronan, from Fawley, were present on at least five nights a week throughout the two months of toad migration.

“Their concerted efforts to patrol Benhams Lane, down which significant numbers of toads travel as they head towards the main road, resulted in a noticeable reduction in amphibian road casualties this year, leaving less experienced volunteers to collect the majority of the toads as they arrived at the barrier.”

Prof Sumpter said about half of the toads collected should survive the next nine months to return to breed again next year.

In a few months’ time, at the height of summer, thousands of tiny toads, or toadlets, will leave the pond and head towards Oaken Grove Wood.

Once in the woods they will grow steadily over the next two or three years before reaching adult size and then be ready for their first spawning migration.

Meanwhile, 23 new volunteers joined the patrol this year, recruited via the Henley Standard, Henley Business School, Facebook and Twitter.

Prof Sumpter said: “Some of these new volunteers, such as Conway and Jane Shaw, from Catslip, made significant contributions.

“A number of employees of Henley Business School, which is located almost on site, including Cheryl Walmsley, Trudy Shore and Louise Hillier, not only volunteered but also donated signs which were erected alongside the road each evening and provided updates on progress of the toad migration in their internal newsletter. This formed a very positive new partnership.”