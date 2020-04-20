Pizza boxes and bottles collected in litter pick

VILLAGERS collected 19 bags of rubbish during the third annual litter pick in Tokers Green.

Eleven people took part in the event, which started at the pond and covered Tokers Green Lane, Rokeby Drive and park and Dysons Wood.

They found pizza boxes, plastic bottles, glass bottles, drink cans and advertising fliers among other items.

The event was held before the Government restricted people’s movements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Ian Beale said: “There’s a sense of achievement when you see all the rubbish you’ve collected. Every hedgerow and verge in the village looks lovely now.”

Mr Beale thanked South Oxfordshire District Council for providing rubbish bags, high-vis vests and litter-picking equipment and Biffa, the council’s contractor, for disposing of the waste.

Pictured, left to right, Ian Beale, Joanna Humphrey, Graham Hards and Tricia Day