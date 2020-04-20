Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pizza boxes and bottles collected in litter pick

Pizza boxes and bottles collected in litter pick

VILLAGERS collected 19 bags of rubbish during the third annual litter pick in Tokers Green.

Eleven people took part in the event, which started at the pond and covered Tokers Green Lane, Rokeby Drive and park and Dysons Wood. 

They found pizza boxes, plastic bottles, glass bottles, drink cans and advertising fliers among other items.

The event was held before the Government restricted people’s movements in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organiser Ian Beale said: “There’s a sense of achievement when you see all the rubbish you’ve collected. Every hedgerow and verge in the village looks lovely now.”

Mr Beale thanked South Oxfordshire District Council for providing rubbish bags, high-vis vests and litter-picking equipment and Biffa, the council’s contractor, for disposing of the waste.

Pictured, left to right, Ian Beale, Joanna Humphrey, Graham Hards and Tricia Day

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33