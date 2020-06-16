Pear tree planted at care home for unity

A TIME capsule was buried at a care home in Henley.

The event took place at Henley Manor in Mill Lane as part of a “Moment in Time” event, which was organised to acknowledge the shared experiences of staff and residents of all Hallmark care homes.

The capsule was filled with newspaper clippings about the coronavirus lockdown and letters written by residents about their experiences of it. The staff and residents who took part in the ceremony also planted a pear tree to symbolise unity. It was chosen because of its connotation with perseverance as it is the first to come into leaf every spring and the last to lose its leaves in winter.

The participants observed 2m social distancing to witness the planting ceremony, which also took place at the operator’s 19 other care homes.

Customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett said: “This tree represents unity and will help us remember a time when we all came together. During these unsettling times, it's important that we continue to unite, look for something positive and celebrate life itself.”

April Dobson, head of relationship-centred care at Hallmark Care Homes, said: “There are many moments in time that hold significance for each of us.

“Over the last few months, we have shared some difficult and some good times and this event brings us together across Hallmark to remember and reflect.”