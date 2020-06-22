Cut-price solar panel survey now available

A COMPANY offering solar panels to Henley residents at a reduced price is now able to carry out surveys and installations.

IDDEA, based in Wiltshire, is working with Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group as part of the Solar Streets project.

About 70 people attended two public meetings in February to find out more about the offer and 50 households asked for a survey to be carried out.

The company is offering to install a 14-panel system at a house for £4,000. It is able to keep the cost down by buying the equipment and installing the panels in bulk.

Surveys had to be stopped temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, but IDDEA decided to return to work on June 1 for new and existing customers.

Staff will follow the Government’s latest advice by wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

As well as saving residents money on their electricity bills, each solar panel system saves approximately 1.5 tonnes of CO2 going into the atmosphere every year.

IDDEA will donate £50 from each installation towards a community project, which would be for the purpose of installing a renewable energy source at a desired location.

The survey is necessary to determine the most suitable option. Additional equipment, such as batteries to store excess energy, can cost between £2,500 and £5,000.

The working group was formed last summer and the council declared a climate emergency in February.

It is working on a number of initiatives to help make the town carbon neutral by 2030.

These include planting thousands of trees, retrofitting public buildings to make them more energy efficient and installing charging points for electric cars.

Homeowners in Henley can still apply for the offer by emailing info@iddea.co.uk

or calling 01380 726999.