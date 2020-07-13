Volunteers to plant 214 trees and shrubs around field

TREES and shrubs will be planted around 40 Acre Field in Henley.

A resident of Valley Road, who works for a global company and is based in Maidenhead, approached Henley Town Council.

His company has agreed to pay for everything and a team of volunteers will plant the trees as part of the community volunteer day on October 23. In total, they plan to introduce 94 trees and 120 hedging shrubs.

The tree species will include a mixture of small leaf lime, hornbeam, whitebeam, silver birch, oak, wild cherry, wild service tree rowan and field maple.

The hedge species will include, hawthorn spindle, wayfaring, wild plum, dogwood and hazel. Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, said: “We propose to plant cell-grown trees, as bare root trees are only available from mid-November to March.

“The cost of supplying these trees and shrubs is approximately £1.30 for the plant and £1 for the bamboo and guard.

“For 214 trees and shrubs, this gives a total cost of approximately £490 for trees, canes and guards. We estimate that 20 volunteers can plant this number of trees and shrubs in just over an hour and propose that additional maintenance work is found for the group.”

Mr Fleming is part of the town council’s climate emergency working group, which hopes to plant thousands of trees to reduce Henley’s carbon footprint.