Charging points proposal

TWO electric vehicle charging points could be installed in the car park at Mill Meadows in Henley.

A survey will be carried out by the town council to determine the best location, such as near Leichlingen Pavilion, the Piazza Café or the River & Rowing Museum.

Promoting the use of electric vehicles is one way the council hopes to build on its efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030. It has declared a climate emergency and its climate emergency working group is making progress on other schemes.

The working group approached Joju, which is working with more than 50 public sector organisations as a charging point partner.

The cost of the project at Mill Meadows is estimated at £6,000 to £8,000.

A fully-funded option would involve a 15-year contract after which the charging points would be owned by the council.

If the council was to fund the investment itself, the payback period would be seven or eight years.

Joju recommends line marking two or three bays with cross hatching.

The council would have the option to ask for a parking fee for use of the bay while a car was being charged.

Deputy town clerk Cath Adams said: “This could be a fully funded scheme with no cost to the council but would be a sign that the council is keen to progress its declaration of the climate emergency. It promotes its air quality aims and would be a real benefit to visitors. There is also the opportunity for an income stream to the council.”

Joju looked at 10 possible sites for charging points but only Mill Meadows and the Old Fire Station car park were deemed suitable.

The other locations were Mill Lane, Wootton Manor, Jubilee Park, Henley Rugby Club, Makins recreation ground, Greys Road, behind the town hall and Reading Road.