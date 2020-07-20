Exhibition inspired by nature

AN exhibition at a Henley art gallery is raising money for two causes.

Informality in Market Place is showing the Spirit of Nature, a collection of photography inspired by the bluebell woods near Henley.

The images were captured by landscape photographer Adrian Houston and the exhibition will run until August 5.

A percentage of each sale will be donated to the River & Rowing Museum and Action Oak, a campaign seeking to protect native oak trees.

Houston, a British photographer who lives and works in London, said: “By the middle of May, England’s woodlands are a joy to behold. The contrast of their fresh green leaves against carpets of vibrant bluebells gives us a sense of wonder.

“Walking through a wood at any time of the day gives us a sense of peace. Having time to reconnect with nature is, after all, something every one of us needs. Quite simply it’s part of our soul.

“The way trees use a network of fungi beneath our feet to communicate with one another is part of a complex world we have only recently begun to discover. How to help our fellow species through times of challenge, risk, stress and illness is a lesson from which we can all learn.”

He has earned several high-profile portrait commissions during his career, including Luciano Pavarotti, the Dalai Lama and Jim Carrey.

Dr Sarah Posey, director of the River & Rowing Museum, said: “With the importance we place on promoting the protection of our natural environment, Adrian’s project couldn’t be closer to our heart.

“We’re therefore thrilled and very grateful that Adrian and Informality have so generously agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds of each sale to our cause.

“So many of us have found solace in nature during the lockdown. Adrian’s beautiful images of the bluebell woods near Henley will resonate with many residents.”

Still showing at the gallery is pieces by critically acclaimed photo-media artist, Tamara Dean.

For more than a decade the Australian has explored the relationship between humans and our environment.

Through this collection, she uses figures in a landscape, asking the viewer to consider the current confines of social distancing, and offers a new perspective to the sense of isolation.

Her work has been exhibited internationally and in 2018 pieces exhibited in Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art.