Help to grow

Monday, 20 July 2020
SONNING Common Youth Club is looking for volunteers to help create an allotment.
The plot will be based at Kidmore End war memorial hall in Reades Lane.
Organisers want five young people to help build planters and cages, among other items, during the summer holiday.
To take part, email sunny.clubsc@gmail.com
20 July 2020
