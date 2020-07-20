Tidy triangle

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
Monday, 20 July 2020
ADDITIONAL sleepers will be bought to help spruce up a green space in Hneley.
The town council will pay £1,255 for the additions to the triangle of land at Northfield End, which is being maintained in collaboration with residents.
Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the finance committee, said: “The town council and the residents of Northfield End have been working together to improve the area, retaining it as an attractive heritage area of the town.”
20 July 2020
