Monday, 20 July 2020

Tidy triangle

ADDITIONAL sleepers will be bought to help spruce up a green space in Hneley.

The town council will pay £1,255 for the additions to the triangle of land at Northfield End, which is being maintained in collaboration with residents.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the finance committee, said: “The town council and the residents of Northfield End have been working together to improve the area, retaining it as an attractive heritage area of the town.”

