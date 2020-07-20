Volunteers for planting

AN environmental campaign group in Henley wants volunteers to help it find sites to plant trees.

Greener Henley is looking for the space as part of its desire to make the town carbon neutral by 2030.

This is only part of the plan, which it is working to achieve with Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group.

It wants residents to plant 1,000 trees in town every year throughout the next decade and 50,000 in the surrounding area every year during the same period.

Member Patrick Fleming has appealed for people to help establish who owns woodland and agricultural land around Henley.

He said: “We will then work with the council and with local landowners to identify land for tree planting, re-wilding and for nature conservation.”

Greener Henley also wants volunteers to join working parties to cut back nettles, weeds, grass and brambles from the trees in Tilebarn Wood, Chalk Bank and Marsh Meadow.

Social distancing measures will be enforced to ensure it is safe for people to take part and the chance of contracting the coronavirus is limited.

To take part or for more information, email flemings

5@googlemail.com