Green charter

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
A CAMPAIGN group has vowed to put pressure on the Government and councils to protect and improve open spaces.
The Open Spaces Society, which is based in Henley, says these green areas have become more valuable during lockdown but are under threat of development.
It has produced a charter of commitments and is calling for a national plan for open spaces so that everyone has well-maintained facilities in a safe environment within 300m of their home.
10 August 2020
CARE homes have welcomed back friends and family ... [more]
