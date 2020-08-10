Trust houses set to re-open

GREYS Court, near Rotherfield Greys, and Nuffield Place could re-open soon.

The two National Trust properties were closed in March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Now the restrictions are being slowly eased, the trust says it plans to open all its properties over the coming months.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to follow government guidance to ensure they open safely.

“We have more than 200 houses, many with extensive collections of historic furniture and art, but each one is different and will need its own plan for re-opening under the current guidelines.

“The safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our priority and we want to welcome people back to somewhere safe for a good day out.”