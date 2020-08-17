Walks in woodland

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers have restarted their group walks with set numbers and spacing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They are still free to join but because only six walkers are allowed, participants have to pre-book.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: August 21, 6pm (four miles), starting from the public car park in Hambleden. A walk from the village, taking in hills and woodland with views over the Thames Valley. Pub lunch at the end.

August 22, 2pm (five miles), starting at Henley town hall. A walk through Lambridge Woods to Lower Assendon, returning via the Oxfordshire Way.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk