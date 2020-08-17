Litter pick returning

A LITTER pick will be held in Charvil on Sunday, August 23 at 10.30am.

Members of environmental group Charvil Matters will meet near the lay-by in Milestone Avenue, opposite the petrol station.

The session is expected to last an hour and will follow social distancing rules.

This is the first time the group has met since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Organiser Sam Akhtar said: “As we all know, the battle is ongoing. However, the village has certainly benefited from the work we have all put in.

“I would like to specially mention Pat Sutlieff, who has actually carried on doing litter-picks over the last few months. We will, of course, be following government guidelines and if necessary limit numbers. I look forward to catching up with those who can make it.”

Disposable gloves, rubbish bags and litter pickers will all be provided. For more information, email charvilmatters@gmail.com