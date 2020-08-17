Rural access

A CAMPAIGN group wants public money spent on agriculture to focus on improving access to the countryside.

The Open Spaces Society, which is based in Bell Street, Henley, was responding to a report by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It suggests improving access for walkers, cyclists and horse riders and that access routes could also be corridors for hedgerow planting and flood defences.

It says the public “must be able to see, enjoy and learn from what is achieved”.