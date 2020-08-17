Rural access

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
A CAMPAIGN group wants public money spent on agriculture to focus on improving access to the countryside.
The Open Spaces Society, which is based in Bell Street, Henley, was responding to a report by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
It suggests improving access for walkers, cyclists and horse riders and that access routes could also be corridors for hedgerow planting and flood defences.
It says the public “must be able to see, enjoy and learn from what is achieved”.
17 August 2020
More News:
Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Couple to leave pub after seven years for ‘normal’ life
A COUPLE who have run a Goring pub for more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say