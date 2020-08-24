No sewage campaign

A CAMPAIGN to protect the Thames from sewage has been launched.

Councillor Jo Robb, who was recently appointed South Oxfordshire District Council’s first River Champion, wants water companies to reduce overflows.

Cllr Robb, who represents the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward for the Green Party, said: “There is increasing concern about water quality in our inland waterways.

“A key issue for our rivers is the repeated release of raw sewage by water companies under licence from the Environment Agency.

“Regulators rely on self-reporting by water companies and there is no way for river users to know when these controlled sewage overflows happen.

“There is a growing campaign, demanding Thames Water and others provide accurate, real-time and publicly available information on when overflows happen.”

She has asked Oxfordshire County Council and Wokingham Borough Council for support.