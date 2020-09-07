Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers collect 12 bags of rubbish — and a blade

Volunteers collect 12 bags of rubbish — and a blade

A BLADE from a pocketknife was among the many items found during a community litter-pick in Charvil.

Thirteen volunteers took part in the event in Milestone Avenue from 10am to 11am on a Sunday.

It was the first litter-pick to be organised by environmental group Charvil Matters since March, when the coronavirus lockdown began.

The pickers, who included three children, were provided with high-vis vests, disposable gloves, bin bags and litter-pickers.

All followed social distancing guidelines as they cleared rubbish from the ditch between the lay-by and neighbouring fields. Their finds included food packets, plastic bottles, old road signs and vehicle registration plates.

One volunteer found the old blade from a pocketknife.

Sam Akhtar, founder of Charvil Matters, was pleased by the turnout.

He said: “It seems to be growing. It is one of those things where you can see the results very quickly and getting a group of people together with a common goal makes you feel very proud.

“A lot of people said they went home feeling really good about themselves. One of our volunteers, Neil Hutton, found the blade, so special thanks to him for that.

“We find all sorts of rubbish but we are always glad to get something like that off the street.

“It is worrying — if a child or young person had come across that they might have kept it and got themselves into a sticky situation.”

Mr Akthar, who lives in Pound Lane with his partner Tasmin Morgan and works in recruitment in London, founded Charvil Matters last summer.

He wants Charvil to be a “model eco-village” and says Milestone Avenue is a paticular problem area for littering. David and Rosemary Kiely,of East Park Farm, were taking part in their fourth litter- pick with the group.

Mrs Kiely, 52, who was a teacher for 18 years until March, said: “You combine exercise with the satisfying feeling you get when you fill a bag of rubbish.  

“A lot of the things we find could be recycled and that is what makes it particularly frustrating. It is down to the mucky people to be more responsible.

“I think Charvil is a little hidden gem. It is such a beautiful place but the litter ruins it.”

Another litter-pick will be held next month.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33