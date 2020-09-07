Litter-pick day

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A LITTER-PICK will be held in Nettlebed next Saturday (September 12).
Volunteers are asked to meet at the car park in the high street at 10am.
Hi-vis jackets, rubbish bags and litter-pickers will be provided but you must bring your own gloves and face coverings.
To take part, call (01491) 614815 or email parish.
clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk
