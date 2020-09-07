Monday, 07 September 2020

Green fund

FUNDING to improve access to green spaces are available from the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment.

Grants of up to £7,000 are available for not-for-profit groups and the deadline for applications is September 9.

To apply, call 01865 407003 or visit
trustforoxfordshire.org.uk

