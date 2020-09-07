Green fund

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
FUNDING to improve access to green spaces are available from the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment.
Grants of up to £7,000 are available for not-for-profit groups and the deadline for applications is September 9.
To apply, call 01865 407003 or visit
trustforoxfordshire.org.uk
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say