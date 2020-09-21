Pumpkin won’t fit in wheelbarrow

I grew this giant pumpkin at home in Binfield Heath.

I started growing giant pumpkins last year after winning 1st prize at the Henley Farm & Country Show, where I am pictured with my dad’s giant pumpkin.

It is such a shame we haven’t been able to enter the show this year but safety must come first.

My pumpkin this year weighs about 202lb and is an absolute whopper. It’s so big we can’t move it and it won’t fit in the wheelbarrow.

It was grown in my vegetable plot in the garden and has been increasing in size since April.

I’ve also included a picture of some carrots we grew this year. — Yours faithfully,

Thomas Young

Binfield Heath