Pumpkin won’t fit in wheelbarrow

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
I grew this giant pumpkin at home in Binfield Heath.
I started growing giant pumpkins last year after winning 1st prize at the Henley Farm & Country Show, where I am pictured with my dad’s giant pumpkin.
It is such a shame we haven’t been able to enter the show this year but safety must come first.
My pumpkin this year weighs about 202lb and is an absolute whopper. It’s so big we can’t move it and it won’t fit in the wheelbarrow.
It was grown in my vegetable plot in the garden and has been increasing in size since April.
I’ve also included a picture of some carrots we grew this year. — Yours faithfully,
Thomas Young
Binfield Heath
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say