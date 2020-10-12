Lock closures

SEVERAL Thames locks will be closed next month to allow the Environment Agency to carry out an engineering survey.

The closures will affect Shiplake, Hambleden, Hurley and Temple locks from November 2 to 5 for one day at a time in that order.

The agency hopes to open each lock between 1pm and 2pm to allow river users to pass through and expects work to be completed by 5.30m on each date.